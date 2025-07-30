Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts conducts dozens of external financial audits in 1H2025

The Chamber of Accounts conducted around 35 external financial audits in the first half of the year, targeting a broad range of government bodies and state-affiliated institutions. Several first-time audits were launched, with a focus on compliance and upcoming evaluations planned in education, agriculture, and higher education sectors.

