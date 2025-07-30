Lithuania reaffirms support for Moldova’s European path

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys met with Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, Cristina Gherasimov, to reaffirm Lithuania’s strong support for Moldova’s European path and its institutional development, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Minister Budrys emphasized Lithuania’s commitment to supporting Moldova’s efforts to advance on its path toward European Union membership. He also highlighted Lithuania’s hands-on support in bolstering Moldova’s institutional strengths in the realm of EU integration.

“We support Moldova’s European future and hope that, alongside Ukraine, it continues to progress in its EU accession talks. Lithuania’s support is not only political but also practical, as we actively contribute to strengthening Moldova’s institutions in the field of European integration,” said the minister.

He further reiterated Lithuania’s endorsement of Moldova’s territorial sovereignty and lauded the nation’s continuous initiatives to adhere to global benchmarks and thwart sanctions evasion.

