Zangazur Corridor set to strengthen Middle Corridor's role in East-West connectivity

The Zangazur Corridor is poised to become a major driver of regional economic integration by enhancing the efficiency and capacity of East–West trade routes. With reduced transit times and expanded cargo capabilities, the project is expected to boost the Middle Corridor’s competitiveness as a strategic alternative for Eurasian transport and logistics.

