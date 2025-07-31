Turkmen industrial exports reach Afghanistan, Uzbekistan in new trade deals
Business representatives from Afghanistan and Uzbekistan concluded foreign trade agreements on the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan. The transactions underscore the strengthening of regional trade ties and growing demand for Turkmen industrial products in neighboring markets.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy