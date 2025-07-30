Azerbaijani Parliament head addresses panel discussion at 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30.​ On July 30, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova spoke at the 6th World Conference of Presidents of Parliaments on “Achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030: what new opportunities for international cooperation ?”, Trend reports.

In her address, the Speaker of the Parliament stated that there are still serious concerns about the successful implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. The experience of the past shows that a comprehensive approach is needed both at the national and international levels.

Moreover, the Speaker noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and has made significant progress towards its realization. Four voluntary national reports have already been submitted to the UN High-Level Political Forum. Our government has aligned more than 50 state programs, national development plans, and strategies with the Sustainable Development Goals.

The revival of the liberated Karabakh and East Zangezur regions of our country, as well as the implementation of the “Great Return” program, which envisages the return of former IDPs to their native lands, makes a significant contribution to the successful implementation of the SDGs. In addition to the ongoing reconstruction works, more than 50,000 people now live, work, and study in these areas.

Speaker Sahiba Ghafarova stated that landmines in liberated territories remain a serious obstacle to their development. That is why Azerbaijan adopted “Mine Action for Safe Return, Resettlement, Rehabilitation, Well-being and Peace” as its 18th national SDG. It was also proposed to set this goal as the 18th UN Sustainable Development Goal.

In May this year, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a decree on the preparation of a new development strategy for 2027-2030 and the “Second Great Return Program”. The implementation of these documents will make a greater contribution to the implementation of the SDGs.

Furthermore, it was noted that the timely and effective implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development also depends on joining efforts and mutual support for development.

The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament noted that humanitarian, economic, and technical assistance worth $330 million provided to more than 140 countries over the past five years is a vivid example of Azerbaijan's commitment to international cooperation. Since 2018, Azerbaijan has been offering full scholarships for higher education to students from the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The significant and tangible results of COP29 held in Azerbaijan last year will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the comprehensive implementation of the SDGs.