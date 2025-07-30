Azerbaijan's Cyber Security Center holds another graduation ceremony (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30.​ The Azerbaijani Cybersecurity Center is holding its latest graduation ceremony today, Trend reports.

According to the information, 100 students are graduating in the center's fifth wave.

Deputy Minister Samir Mammadov, Chairman of the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development Farid Osmanov, and the newly appointed Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz are participating in the event.

This is the first event that Krausz has attended in Azerbaijan since his new appointment.

The Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center was established jointly by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development, and the Israeli Technion Institute of Technology.

