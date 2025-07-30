Azerbaijan's EZDA to inaugurate its administrative offices in nation's liberated regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30.​ The administrative offices of the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) will be opened in industrial parks operating in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Spokesperson for EZDA under the Ministry of Economy Elchin Kazimov told Trend.

Kazimov articulated the outcomes realized within the industrial sectors functioning in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, alongside the latest advancements in this domain.

"Two industrial parks operate in our liberated territories. One of them is the Aghdam Industrial Park, and the other is the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park located in the Jabrayil district. Currently, a total of 48 business entities are registered as residents and seven entrepreneurs as non-residents in these two industrial parks.

In excess of 175 million manat (equivalent to $102.9 million) has been allocated towards the executed initiatives, resulting in the establishment of over 1,000 sustainable employment opportunities.



At present, a total of 14 entities are actively engaged within these designated industrial zones. Between the conclusion of September 2024 and the initial semester of 2025, these enterprises generated output valued at 476 million manat ($280 million). At present, ongoing operations are being executed on the development of over 10 entities within the Aghdam and Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Parks, while design initiatives are concurrently underway at more than 20 establishments.

This year, it's planned to start operating enterprises producing decorative stones, tobacco products, various adhesive tapes, etc. in the aforementioned industrial parks. Also, the opening of the administrative buildings of EZDA will be held in these industrial parks, where entrepreneurs will be provided with support measures in the banking, taxation, customs, social, and other areas," Kazimov emphasized.

