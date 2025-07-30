Iran adds 711 MW to national grid through new thermal power units

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Iran has boosted its electricity grid by 711 MW with rapid completion of new gas and steam units, strengthening energy resilience amid recent conflicts. Thermal power plants, accounting for 93% of the country's electricity output, now operate with fully domestically produced equipment, underscoring Iran’s growing self-sufficiency in the energy sector.

