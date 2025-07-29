Kazakhstan, Türkiye’s Tiryaki Holding discuss logistics modernization

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 29. Turkish agro-industrial giant Tiryaki Holding is advancing efforts to develop effective logistics for transporting Kazakhstani agricultural products, including digitalizing warehouse infrastructure and modernizing grain elevators, Trend reports via Akorda.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Suleyman Tiryakioglu, CEO of Tiryaki Holding, to discuss a mutually beneficial long-term partnership in Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector. He welcomed the company’s plan to build a plant for deep processing of wheat and peas in Astana.

Suleyman Tiryakioglu highlighted that the project will contribute to the development of Kazakhstan’s processing industry, introduce modern technologies, and improve the skills of local specialists.

Tiryaki Holding is one of the world’s leaders in the production and export of grain, oilseeds, and feed.