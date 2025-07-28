BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. A resolution with anti-Azerbaijani content initiated by the "Republicans" party adopted in the French National Assembly once again demonstrated that the official circles of France prioritize the continuation of colonialist thinking over the idea of peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus region. The resolution includes attempts to legitimize the illegal “Artsakh” regime, false accusations against Azerbaijan, and fabricated theses aimed at constructing a "peaceful" image of Armenia. All these elements once again show that France is playing favorites and not seeing the whole picture.

The political manipulation targeting Azerbaijan’s just struggle

The resolution was submitted by Laurent Wauquiez, chairman of the France-Armenia Friendship Group, and his deputy Alexandre Portier. Their previous support for the illegal regime, their attempts to question Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, and their opposition to international events such as COP29 clearly indicate that their actions are entirely one-sided and politically driven. Wauquiez’s meeting in 2023 with the so-called "foreign minister" of the illegal regime, his campaigns based on the "blockade" narrative, and his receipt of the “Courage” medal from the French Armenian diaspora further prove how political interests are masked as human rights advocacy.

The resolution falsely claims that Azerbaijan is pursuing a policy of "exterminating the Armenian population." In reality, such statements are nothing more than an attempt to cover up Armenia’s occupation policy and to interfere in the internal affairs of a sovereign state in violation of international law. During Azerbaijan's anti-terror operations in the Karabakh region, no Armenian civilian was targeted. On the contrary, the Azerbaijani government has repeatedly expressed its readiness to ensure the safe return of Armenians who voluntarily left the region.

The false narrative of "political prisoners"

The resolution calls for the release of alleged “Armenian political prisoners” held in Azerbaijan. In fact, these individuals are accused of serious crimes under international law, including war crimes, torture, terrorism, and violence against civilians. They are currently undergoing transparent legal processes in Azerbaijan’s independent judicial system. Azerbaijan, as a state governed by the rule of law, ensures all legal rights and protections for these individuals. Labeling them as “political prisoners” is a direct attempt to undermine the judiciary and violate Azerbaijan’s sovereign legal authority.

At the same time, it is relevant to recall France’s own double standards. Human rights organizations have documented numerous violations and police brutality during prolonged social protests in France, which have been largely ignored. This reveals France’s hypocritical stance on the issue of human rights.

Armenia's "peaceful" image versus reality

The resolution portrays Armenia as a supporter of peace. However, it was Armenia that occupied Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories for nearly 30 years, displacing almost one million Azerbaijanis from their homes. Following the restoration of its territorial integrity in 2020, Azerbaijan was the first to call for a full-fledged peace agreement. Armenia, however, responded with an inconsistent and contradictory position, repeatedly undermining the peace process.

The resolution' failure to mention the hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis forcibly deported from Western Azerbaijan, nor Armenia's acts of ethnic cleansing, once again exposes France's political duplicity.

France: A 21st-century state pursuing colonialist policy

France has long practiced colonialism in Africa and other regions and today seeks to realize its neocolonial ambitions in the South Caucasus through Armenia. By treating Armenia as a quasi-colony, the French authorities provide it with military assistance, encourage revanchist elements, and undermine regional peace efforts. French President Emmanuel Macron's personal frustration with Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day war serves as a key driver behind his hostile policy.

As a result of Azerbaijan’s assertive foreign policy under President Ilham Aliyev, France has now been completely excluded from the negotiation process in the South Caucasus. The meeting held in Abu Dhabi between President Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, without French participation, demonstrates the extent to which France’s regional influence has diminished.

Azerbaijan's leadership in decolonization and global standing

Today, Azerbaijan is not only a powerful regional state but also a leading global voice in the fight against colonialism. During its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan mobilized global efforts against new forms of colonialism. President Ilham Aliyev's exposure of France’s neo-colonial policies, symbolized by Azerbaijani flags waving in New Caledonia, and his emphasis on this issue at the Global Media Forum in Shusha, underscore Azerbaijan’s commitment not only to its national interests but also to universal justice.

Today, there is no doubt that anti-Azerbaijani campaigns in French media, parliament, and local governments are centrally coordinated. French politicians like Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Île-de-France regional head Valérie Pécresse, and other pro-Armenian figures conduct a systematic pressure campaign against Azerbaijan, disguised as humanitarian concern. France’s silence regarding the vandalism against the statue of Natavan in the city of Évian, and its double standards on “cultural heritage” reveal that such values are only defended when they align with France’s interests.

Azerbaijan’s stance is grounded in international law

The resolution adopted by the French National Assembly is biased, unilateral, and politically motivated. Respect for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and internal affairs is a fundamental principle of international law. No state or parliament has the right to violate these principles.

Azerbaijan is taking concrete and constructive steps to establish lasting peace in the region. Its firm position is based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity, rejection of violence, and the creation of opportunities for coexistence. In contrast, France is acting as a disruptive force to peace.

The people of Azerbaijan, united behind their state and leader, are determined to withstand such biased campaigns. France must learn from the bitter consequences of its colonial past and respect Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and international law.

