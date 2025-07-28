Kazakhstan’s air and rail transport show strong growth in 1H2025

Photo: National Statistics Committee

Kazakhstan’s transportation sector is on the fast track to modernization, with a surge in both air and rail passenger numbers in the first half of 2025. Expanded flight routes, upgraded rail services, and growing international connectivity underscore the country’s efforts to strengthen mobility and infrastructure across the region.

