Bulgarian Land Forces and Air Force join firefighting efforts in three regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. In Bulgaria, military personnel from the Land Forces and a Cougar helicopter from the Air Force will continue to participate today, July 28, in firefighting efforts in the regions of Blagoevgrad, Haskovo, and Yambol, Trend reports.

At the large forest fire near the village of Ilindentsi, Strumyani Municipality, Blagoevgrad region, 20 servicemen with 4 specialized vehicles from the 3rd Mechanized Battalion of the 3rd Brigade Command, led by Lieutenant Georgi Gechov, are involved in firefighting. A Cougar helicopter from the 24th Air Base, which took off at 08:08, will also participate in fighting this fire.

In the Haskovo region, 23 servicemen with 6 specialized vehicles from the 31st Mechanized Battalion of the 2nd Tundzha Mechanized Brigade, led by Major Georgi Paskov, will join efforts to control the fire burning near the village of Studena, Svilengrad Municipality.

In the Yambol region, 22 servicemen with 8 specialized vehicles from the 42nd Mechanized Battalion of the 2nd Tundzha Mechanized Brigade will work to control the fire in the Bakadjik area, located in the lands of the villages of Chargan and Kozarevo, Tundzha Municipality. The group is led by the battalion commander, Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Ivanov.

In total, 84 servicemen with 24 specialized vehicles from the Land Forces have joined the firefighting efforts this morning.

The military personnel operate in coordination with firefighters from the General Directorate "Fire Safety and Civil Protection," forest service workers across the country, local residents, and volunteers.