Azerbaijani captured by Armenian armed forces says he was tortured every day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. During the ongoing proceedings at the Baku Military Court on July 28, victim Amin Musayev reported receiving a gunshot and being captured by Armenian armed forces during the 2020 Patriotic War. He also recounted being tortured every day in captivity, Trend reports.

In his testimony, Musayev said he was wounded on November 8 in the area between the cities of Shusha and Khankendi, adding that he was captured on November 11. While being captured, Amin Musayev stated that he was struck in the forehead with a rifle butt after responding to indecent expressions. He lost consciousness from subsequent beatings in the car he was forced into and later learned he had been taken to Yerevan.

Noting that he was wounded in the leg, Amin Musayev further testified about the deliberate medical mistreatment he endured. He mentioned that when Armenian forces cleaned his injured foot in captivity, they intentionally inflicted pain to torture him. He explained that proper medical procedure would have involved inserting a drainage tube. Instead, they forcefully and painfully cleaned the inside of his wound manually. He recounted that their violence escalated with his cries, and they even poured hot water on him up to his neck.

Amin Musayev was handed over to Azerbaijan on December 14. He has since undergone four surgeries to address the injuries sustained in captivity.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.