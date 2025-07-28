Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan engage in high-level talks on strategic collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, held a telephone conversation on July 28, 2025, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

Meanwhile, the sides discussed issues related to the implementation of agreements reached in the field of bilateral and multilateral cooperation following the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan on July 2, as well as the situation in the region.

During the telephone conversation, issues related to preparations for international events organized with the participation of the two countries were also discussed.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.