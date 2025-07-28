“Commission-free purchase days” have begun at Yelo Invest!

Yelo Bank continues to offer its customers profitable and convenient investment opportunities. This time, a special campaign has been launched for Yelo Invest users: on July 28, 29, and 30, stock and ETF purchases made via the Yelo App during the market's open hours, pre-market, and after-market trading sessions will be commission-free. The campaign applies to transactions made with both market and limit orders.



What is Yelo Invest?



With the Yelo Invest service, Yelo customers can easily trade stocks and ETFs on US exchanges. You can enter the world of investing with just $10. Plus, Yelo Invest allows you to trade not only during the market's regular hours but also during pre-market and after-market periods, for a total of 16 hours.



When trading, customers have two options: either a market order for an immediate purchase at the current market price, or a pending limit order to secure a better price. The entire trading process is fully online and can only be carried out through the Yelo App.



It is important to note that the Yelo Invest service is provided by “Unicapital Investment Company” OJSC (license number 087910).



This campaign by Yelo Bank offers clients interested in investing a more profitable and convenient trading experience. Now, you can open an investment account by logging into the Yelo App and take advantage of commission-free purchase days!



Yelo Invest: https://bit.ly/44kUcc0.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!