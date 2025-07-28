ADB appoints Yevgeniy Zhukov Director General for Climate Change and Sustainable Development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Yevgeniy Zhukov as Director General for its Climate Change and Sustainable Development Department (CCSD), Trend reports.

As Director General for CCSD, Mr. Zhukov will lead and oversee ADB’s overall engagement on climate change, environment, gender, and other thematic areas. He will build stakeholder commitments as well as partnerships to develop operations that deliver strong development outcomes across Asia and the Pacific. His appointment takes effect today.

“ADB is committed to transformative action, innovation, and strong partnerships that promote climate resilience, environmental sustainability, and inclusive development,” said Mr. Zhukov. “I am honored to serve in this role and will do my utmost to continue to build on ADB’s strong track record in these priority areas.”

Mr. Zhukov has over three decades of working experience, most of them at ADB. He was appointed Director General of the Central and West Asia Department in 2021. Previously, he served as the Secretary of the bank. He has also held senior positions at ADB’s Strategy, Policy, and Partnerships Department; Budget, People, and Management Systems Department; South Asia Department; and Pacific Department.

Mr. Zhukov, a national of Kazakhstan, holds a Master’s degree in Economics from Claremont Graduate University in the United States, and a University Diploma with Distinction in Political Economy from Kazakh National University, Kazakhstan.

ADB is a leading multilateral development bank supporting inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth across Asia and the Pacific. Working with its members and partners to solve complex challenges together, ADB harnesses innovative financial tools and strategic partnerships to transform lives, build quality infrastructure, and safeguard our planet. Founded in 1966, ADB is owned by 69 members—50 from the region.