Timberlake wows Azerbaijan's Baku crowd with high-octane stadium performance (VIDEO/PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28.​ For the first time, globally renowned artist Justin Timberlake performed in Azerbaijan's Baku, delivering a spectacular concert filled with sound, light, and emotion at the Olympic Stadium, Trend reports.

Organized by iTicket Production and DREAM Group International, the event became one of the year's most anticipated musical moments.

The superstar’s debut solo performance in Azerbaijan turned into a musical whirlwind, as the Olympic Stadium roared with applause and excitement. From the first notes, Justin took the stage like a storm, immediately capturing the hearts of thousands. His voice, both fiery and smooth, lifted the audience to its feet, while the fan zone overflowed with energy, as they say, "there wasn’t even room for an apple to fall."

A ten-time winner of the Grammy Awards (GRAMMY), Timberlake stunned the audience with his dynamic energy and flawless renditions of chart-topping hits like Can’t Stop the Feeling!, SexyBack, and Mirrors.

He also performed tracks from his latest album Everything I Thought It Was, including singles Selfish and No Angels. Timberlake once again proved he’s far more than a singer; he’s a dynamic force in music, a gifted producer, songwriter, and actor. With over 54 million albums, 63 million singles, and 70 million records sold with NSYNC, his name remains a defining mark in the global music scene.

The concert also highlighted his accolades: over 23 billion audio and video streams, four Emmy Awards for his performances on Saturday Night Live (SNL), and an Academy Award nomination for a song from the film Trolls.

On stage, Timberlake was in his element, alive, free, and authentic. The stage became his universe, with the crowd orbiting in sync with the rhythm of the music. He spoke not with words, but with songs, dance, light, and emotion. Thousands of fans became part of an unforgettable night, where each song was met with thunderous applause and his energy pulsed through every move. Baku didn’t just host a global star; it became part of a musical memory that will live on in the hearts of all who witnessed it.

