Leah Gutierrez appointed director general for ADB’s Central and West Asia Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Leah Gutierrez as Director General for its Central and West Asia Department, Trend reports via the Bank.

As Director General, Ms. Gutierrez will deliver ADB's strategic agenda in the Central and West Asia region. She will lead ADB’s engagement with 11 countries: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Her appointment takes effect today.

“I am honored to serve in this position and will continue to engage with developing member countries and stakeholders to promote inclusive growth, regional cooperation, and sustainable development across the region,” said Ms. Gutierrez.

Gutierrez has over four decades of professional experience, including 25 years at ADB. Prior to her appointment, Ms. Gutierrez was the Director General for ADB’s Sectors Department 3, where she managed operations for finance, human and social development, and public sector management and governance. She is also a former Director General of the Pacific Department. She has held senior positions in ADB’s Strategy, Policy, and Partnerships Department; Southeast Asia Department; and Office of the Secretary.

A national of the Philippines, she holds a PhD and Master’s in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, in the United States, and a Bachelor's degree in Business Economics from the University of the Philippines.

ADB is a leading multilateral development bank supporting inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth across Asia and the Pacific. Working with its members and partners to solve complex challenges together, ADB harnesses innovative financial tools and strategic partnerships to transform lives, build quality infrastructure, and safeguard our planet. Founded in 1966, ADB is owned by 69 members—50 from the region.