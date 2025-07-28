Iran voices support for peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28.​ Our stance on the South Caucasus remains unchanged, said Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists, Baghaei also addressed reports suggesting a shift in Iran’s approach to developments in South Caucasus, firmly denying any change.

“Our position remains unchanged. We support the signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve the conflict and urge both sides to take constructive steps toward that goal,” he added.

He added that Iran has always backed the development of transport corridors, but stressed that such projects must not alter the region’s geopolitical landscape.

The official further noted that Tehran views the involvement of non-regional actors in the South Caucasus as a security risk and emphasized that there is a shared understanding on this matter.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel