Azerbaijan posts major increase in MasterCard payment activity in June 2025

Photo: Mastercard

By the end of June, the volume of transactions made with MasterCard cards issued by local financial institutions in Azerbaijan surpassed 5 billion manat, marking a more than 50 percent increase compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, transactions with foreign-issued MasterCard cards saw a slight rise in volume but a minor decline in overall value.

