Azerbaijan's cement export revenues show strong growth in 1H2025
Between January and June 2025, Azerbaijan shipped 449,800 tons of cement, both ready-made and clinker. These exports earned $28.9 million. Compared to the first half of 2024, the volume of cement exports rose by 34 percent, with the value increasing by more than 40 percent.
