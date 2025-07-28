Uzbekistan’s gas exports to China reach new highs
In the first half of 2025, Uzbekistan saw a notable decline in natural gas imports from Turkmenistan and Russia, while exports to China surged significantly. New data reveals shifting dynamics in the country’s energy trade amid changing regional supply and demand.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy