Tajikistan’s social security set for overhaul with ADB support

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 28. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $500,000 technical assistance grant to support the Government of Tajikistan in preparing for the modernization and digitalization of the country’s state social security and pension system, Trend reports.

"The technical assistance grant will support the development of a feasibility study for an upcoming investment project aimed at strengthening the institutional framework for social security and pension provision in the country, developing a national automated information system, and enhancing the operational capacity of the Agency for Social Insurance and Pensions (ASIP)," ADB said in a press release.

The proposed investment project is included in ADB’s tentative list of planned projects for 2026.

As part of this technical assistance, ADB will help assess the legal, financial, and administrative aspects of the system and propose reforms to improve governance, strategic planning, and investment strategy.

ADB is the largest financial donor to Tajikistan, having supported a broad range of sectors over the past 26 years - from strategic road and energy infrastructure to healthcare, education, agriculture, urban development, public sector governance, and finance.

Since the beginning of its cooperation with Tajikistan, ADB has financed 190 projects worth more than $2.7 billion, including $2.1 billion in grants.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has received financial assistance from ADB exclusively in the form of grants since 2018.