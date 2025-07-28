Uzbekistan’s Centrum Air spreading its wings with new route to far east of Russia

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 28. Centrum Air, the Uzbek airline, has taken to the skies with a fresh direct flight route linking Samarkand to Khabarovsk in the Far East of Russia, Trend reports.

Per the established itinerary, air travel operations will be conducted on a weekly basis, specifically on Thursdays.

The initiation of this corridor is anticipated to enhance logistical synergies between Uzbekistan and Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai, simultaneously catalyzing commercial ventures, tourism influx, and economic collaboration. It additionally presents novel avenues for optimizing supply chain pathways and enhancing localized interactions.



Centrum Air operates as a privately held carrier in Uzbekistan, having commenced its commercial flight operations in the year 2023, subsequent to a strategic initiative launched by the Government of Uzbekistan. The carrier facilitates a dual modality of air transport, encompassing both prearranged itineraries and bespoke charter operations, servicing a diverse portfolio of international locales such as China, Egypt, Russia, Germany, Israel, Qatar, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye, among a multitude of additional nations.

