Azerbaijan reports rise in small business financing in June 2025
By the end of June, the volume of loans issued to small businesses in Azerbaijan exceeded $882.3 million, marking a nearly 4 percent increase compared to the same period last year. With over 12,000 small enterprises now active nationwide, most operate in trade, construction, manufacturing, and technical services.
