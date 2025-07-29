Azerbaijan counts budget revenues from public property lease in 1H2025

In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan collected 21.8 million manat ($12.9 million) in revenue from leasing public property. This marks a 22.3% increase compared to the same period last year. A total of 2,212 new lease agreements were signed for non-residential premises and land plots.

