Azerbaijan counts budget revenues from public property lease in 1H2025
In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan collected 21.8 million manat ($12.9 million) in revenue from leasing public property. This marks a 22.3% increase compared to the same period last year. A total of 2,212 new lease agreements were signed for non-residential premises and land plots.
