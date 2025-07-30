Romania launches debate on future of cultural diplomacy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Oana Țoiu, took part in the Palace of Parliament, in the first debate titled “The Future of the Romanian Cultural Institute,” hosted by MP George Gima, Trend reports.

The event was also attended by ICR President Liviu Jicman, as well as representatives from the cultural sector and diplomatic community.

This debate marks the beginning of a series of consultations on the future status of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), aiming to strike a balance between artistic autonomy and diplomatic efficiency. The ultimate goal is to transform Romanian culture into a strategic pillar for strengthening Romania’s image and influence at the European and global levels.

Improved coordination between the Romanian Cultural Institute and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs—as well as with the Ministry of Culture and other institutions—remains a priority both in President Nicușor Dan’s agenda and that of the Romanian Government.

“I thank all participants for sharing their views openly. We have a window of opportunity before us for an honest and substantive debate about what we expect from our cultural diplomacy, and how we balance diplomatic objectives with those of the cultural sector and creative industries. Culture is a source of prestige for Romania’s foreign policy, especially in the face of today’s challenges. I want to listen to all experts and find the best balance between diplomatic actions and the cultural autonomy of the Institute and its artistic projects. I am confident that we will find the best solutions to strengthen the institution and align our goals,” said Minister Oana Țoiu.

“This was the first consultation involving the cultural sector and diplomatic community, focusing on reforming the ICR. We hope to organize another debate in August to hear from as many experts and artists as possible, whose opinions are extremely valuable,” stated MP George Gima, Vice President of the Committee on Culture, Arts, and Media and a member of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Chamber of Deputies.

MP George Gima also presented a comparative study on cultural institutes in EU countries and the United Kingdom, identifying three key dimensions of analysis: the legal status of institutes, coordination mechanisms, and funding sources. Most European countries (approximately 39 percent) have cultural institutes subordinated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs—classic examples include the Institut Français or Cervantes. Other countries (21 percent) place them under the Ministry of Culture (e.g., Greece, Lithuania), while some (18 percent) maintain independent institutes (e.g., British Council, Goethe-Institut).

The discussion brought together representatives from the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cultural management professionals, leaders of major festivals, and key figures from the artistic-cultural sector, including Mircea Cărtărescu, Radu Vancu, Corina Șuteu, Gilda Lazăr, Iulia Popovici, Dan Perjovschi, Matei Vișniec, Constantin Chiriac, Ioana Nicolae, Ștefan Teișanu, Lidia Bodea, Șerban Radu, Cristian Hordilă, and Mihai Mitrică.