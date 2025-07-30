CBA Governor talks up macroeconomic stability outcomes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held the first meeting of the sub-working group on "Macroeconomic Resilience," established as part of the preparation of the “Social and Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027-2030,” Trend reports citing the CBA.

Speaking at the meeting, CBA Governor and head of the sub-working group Taleh Kazimov emphasized the crucial importance of macroeconomic resilience in ensuring sustainable economic growth, enhancing the economy’s resistance to external and internal shocks, as well as supporting social welfare and inclusive development.

Kazimov noted that the measures implemented in the field of macroeconomic stability within the framework of the “Social and Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026” have produced positive outcomes.

“Important achievements have been made in keeping inflation within the Central Bank’s target range, deepening the financial sector, increasing its share in the gross domestic product (GDP), and overall expanding access to finance,” he stated.

He also underscored the imperative of enhancing the policy architectures for macroeconomic and financial equilibrium to further fortify macroeconomic robustness in the nation during the 2027-2030 period.



The proceedings advanced with deliberations on the articulated trajectories of intervention within the paradigm of formulating the forthcoming developmental blueprint.



In summation, the chairman urged the sub-working group constituents to partake in synergistic collaboration on these trajectories.

To note, the sub-working group on "Macroeconomic Resilience" was created following the Cabinet of Ministers’ decree dated June 18, 2025, based on the presidential order from May 30, 2025, aimed at implementing the “Social and Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027-2030” and the second State Program on the “Great Return to the Liberated Territories.”

