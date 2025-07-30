Azerbaijani, Uzbek central banks intensify talks on bilateral interest issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Financial reporting, accounting, as well as other issues, were discussed between the central banks of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The CBA delegation visited the Central Bank of Uzbekistan as part of a working visit.

In the course of the meeting, the parties exchanged information on interactive presentations on financial reporting, accounting, budget planning, and management.

The meetings also discussed international experiences in financial reporting, challenges, and other issues of mutual interest.