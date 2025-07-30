Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan, China's Bedley Hong Kong Int'l move forward on major copper project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 30. Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister Ilzat Kasimov agreed to sign a cooperation memorandum with Bedley Hong Kong International to accelerate a copper ore project and support the company’s bid for a Surkhandarya copper deposit, Trend reports.

The decision to sign the memorandum was made to accelerate the implementation of a copper ore extraction and processing project. The foreign party also expressed interest in participating in the open auction to obtain the right to develop a copper deposit located in the Surkhandarya region.

Bedley Hong Kong International Limited, established in 2019, operates in the construction, mining, and geological exploration sectors. By 2024, the company’s capital reached $5 billion, and it employs 3,000 staff members.

