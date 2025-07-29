President Tokayev receives Türkiye’s highest state award

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 29. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been bestowed the highest state award of the Republic of Türkiye — the Devlet Nişanı Order, Trend reports, citing Akorda.

Expressing his sincere gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people, Tokayev called it a great honor to accept this prestigious recognition.

“I have previously declined domestic and foreign orders and awards. However, your decision today carries special significance. This historic event marks a milestone in Kazakh-Turkish cooperation. It reaffirms your steadfast commitment to the values of our ancestors and strengthens the enduring bonds of friendship and brotherhood passed down through generations,” Tokayev said.

He described the award as a symbol of deep respect from Türkiye towards the people of Kazakhstan and an emblem of the unshakable friendship rooted in shared origins, religion, and mentality. The honor also reflects a mutual commitment to further deepen strategic cooperation between the two nations.

The Kazakh President praised Erdogan as a prominent global statesman whose wise leadership has greatly contributed to regional and global stability and security.

“Your achievements stem from prudent policies and relentless efforts to advance your country’s interests. Türkiye’s international standing, dynamic development, and respected authority owe much to your leadership. Today, Türkiye ranks among the world’s top 20 economies. Experts foresee a bright future for your country and a growing global role. I am confident that under your guidance, Türkiye will continue to move confidently into a new golden era,” Tokayev added.

Tokayev recalled Türkiye’s historic role as the first country to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence, emphasizing that this fact will forever remain in the memory of the Kazakh people.