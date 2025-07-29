Azerbaijani parliament speaker addresses 5th World Conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova participated in the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament as part of the working visit to Geneva on 29 July, Trend reports.

In her address at the event, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis remarked on this conference having become an effective and successful platform for dialogue among parliamentary Speakers, contributing to the establishment of the future agenda for inter-parliamentary co-operation.

Sahiba Gafarova expressed regret that the world has had to face numerous negative changes since the last conference. While the previous conference focused primarily on COVID-19 and ways to combat it, the number and complexity of global challenges have increased significantly necessitating urgent and resolute actions. According to Sahiba Gafarova, the absence of co-ordinated responses in many instances exacerbates these challenges further. Consequently, the world today has become more fragmented, tensions have escalated and progress has diminished. This disconcerting reality stems from the erosion of effective international co-operation and solidarity, which form the foundation of multilateralism. We are drifting away from the understanding that global threats can only be addressed through collective action and shared responsibility.

Furthermore, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis broached the topic of UN reforms, saying that a robust and inclusive multilateral system with the UN at its core has the potential to provide genuine and long-term solutions to existing challenges. However, discussions on reforming the UN system to enhance its effectiveness are still under way. As Sahiba Gafarova emphasised, any reforms ought to result in the emergence of a system in which the voices of not only individual states but all countries and peoples would be heard. The standards and principles of international law must be upheld, double standards rejected and adopted decisions implemented. Only by adhering to these conditions can the goals of ensuring peace, justice and prosperity for all be achieved.

Talking then about the growing significance of parliamentary diplomacy, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova observed that it is gratifying to regard our parliaments’ commitment to multilateralism and co-operation. Active participation in the work of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, including at this Conference, reflects our shared vision and determination.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis highly commended the close co-operation between the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the UN as well as efforts to ensure that the voices of parliaments are heard in global discussions, whilst also stressing that further work remains to be done.

She stated that national parliaments should become key participants in the multilateral system since any failures primarily affect our peoples. As elected representatives, parliamentarians must take a direct role in renewing multilateralism, thereby making the system more democratic and responsive. One practical step in this process could be the initiation of an inter-parliamentary dialogue on reforms that better reflect the needs and interests of our citizens.

According to Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, ensuring peace, justice and prosperity for all extends beyond mere institutions and accords. Rather, at its core lies the establishment of trust, confidence and mutual understanding among people. We ought to view diversity not as a barrier but as a factor that brings us closer together. Promoting dialogue between cultures plays a significant role in achieving our shared objectives.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis emphasised that the “Baku Process” was launched on the initiative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in 2008, with the “World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue” as a component, recognised by the UN as one of the key global platforms for intercultural dialogue.

According to Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, the Azerbaijani Parliament organised an Inter-Parliamentary Conference on the sidelines of the 5th session of this Forum In May of last year, which conference ensured a parliamentary perspective in the deliberations on the aforementioned topic. In view of this, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis proposed including the theme of intercultural dialogue in the future agenda and activities of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.