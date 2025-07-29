Azerbaijan assesses business loan uptake in construction industry
As of July 1, 2025, the construction sector in Azerbaijan had received 1.54 billion manat ($910 million) in business loans from local banks. This represents a rise of 57 million manat ($33.5 million) compared to the previous month and 156 million manat ($132 million) year-on-year. Both monthly and annual figures indicate steady growth in lending to the sector
