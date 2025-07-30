President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King of Morocco

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, Trend reports.

''Your Majesty,

Dear Brother,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and, through you, to the brotherly people of your country on the occasion of July 30 — the national holiday of the Kingdom of Morocco — and convey my best wishes.

The relations between our peoples and countries, bound by Islamic solidarity and shared religious and spiritual values, are of great importance to us. We are pleased with the current level of our interstate relations, which continue to develop in an atmosphere of mutual respect and trust.

I am confident that our traditional ties of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation — both bilaterally and within multilateral platforms — will continue to strengthen and gain new substance through our joint efforts, in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive occasion, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, as well as lasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of your country,'' the letter reads.