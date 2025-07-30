KazMunayGas reports strong production growth in 1H2025

KazMunayGas reported strong growth in the first half of 2025, with oil and condensate production up 8.8% and natural gas output rising 18.3% year-on-year. Despite a slight decline in oil transportation, refining operations expanded significantly by 16.5%, underscoring the company’s operational resilience and market adaptability.

