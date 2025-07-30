Turkmenistan strikes new trade deal to export liquefied gas to Afghanistan
Entrepreneurs from Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan signed export deals with Turkmenistan during a trading session on July 29. Afghan buyers purchased liquefied gas from the State Concern Turkmenhimiya, while Kyrgyz partners acquired denim jackets.
