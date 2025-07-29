Azerbaijani banks step up loan support for industry and manufacturing
Banks and non-bank lenders in Azerbaijan have increased their financing to the industry and manufacturing sectors, with total lending reaching nearly 1.6 billion manat by early July. Overall loan portfolios and overdue debts also rose year-on-year, reflecting both expanding credit activity and growing repayment challenges.
