Kazakhstan and Türkiye expand strategic ties in education, tourism, and high-tech sectors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 29. Kazakhstan and Türkiye are broadening their strategic partnership with new initiatives in education, tourism, civil aviation, and cutting-edge sectors such as artificial intelligence and information technology, Trend reports via Akorda.

During the fifth meeting of the Kazakhstan–Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, both sides discussed opportunities for deeper collaboration across the defense industry, finance, healthcare, culture, and civil aviation.

Special emphasis was placed on education. Two schools operated by Türkiye’s Maarif Foundation, along with branches of leading Turkish universities, are set to open in Astana and Almaty. In a gesture of solidarity, a new school initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is under construction in Türkiye’s Gaziantep Province, which was impacted by last year’s earthquake. The school is expected to open in 2026.

Tourism also received a boost with the announcement of a 90-day visa-free regime for Turkish citizens traveling to Kazakhstan—a move aimed at fostering people-to-people ties and supporting the sector’s growth.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended a cordial reception to the Kazakh delegation, articulating his sentiments with eloquent expressions of hospitality.

He congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the 180th anniversary of poet and thinker Abay Kunanbayuly, reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to expanding bilateral ties.

“Kazakhstan is one of our largest trading partners. We will continue to work to raise trade turnover to $15 billion,” Erdogan said.

Kazakhstan was represented at the Council by Deputy Prime Minister–Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin and Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev. Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan delivered remarks on behalf of Türkiye.

