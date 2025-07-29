UN reforms must culminate in creation of system wherein voices of all countries and peoples are heard - Sahiba Gafarova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Any reforms ought to result in the emergence of a system in which the voices of not only individual states but all countries and peoples would be heard, said Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova as she touched on the topic of UN reforms in her speech at the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament held in Geneva of the Swiss Confederation, Trend reports.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said that the standards and principles of international law must be upheld, double standards rejected and adopted decisions implemented. Only by adhering to these conditions can the goals of ensuring peace, justice and prosperity for all be achieved.

As she put it, a robust and inclusive multilateral system with the UN at its core has the potential to provide genuine and long-term solutions to existing challenges. However, discussions on reforming the UN system to enhance its effectiveness are still under way.