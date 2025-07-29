EBRD talks water challenges and infrastructure upgrades in Central Asia (Exclusive)
Central Asia faces multiple pressing challenges, but access to safe drinking water, climate change mitigation, and regional connectivity stand out as priorities, said Huseyin Ozhan, EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia and Mongolia.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy