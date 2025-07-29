Azerbaijan’s cashless transactions soar via Interbank Card Center in Jul. 2025
Cashless payments processed through the Interbank Card Center (ICC) in Azerbaijan surged past 74 million transactions, reaching a volume of approximately 3.5 billion manat as of early July. Foreign currency payments also grew, with dollar transactions increasing by nearly 30% in volume and 36% in value, while euro transaction volume halved but total value stayed steady.
