Booking of Trans-Balkan gas capacity rises 2.6 times amid first Azeri gas deliveries to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Bookings for the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline rose 2.6 times for August 2025, with 20% of the corridor’s capacity reserved during an auction on the RBP platform, Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said, Trend reports.

The ministry said the Trans-Balkan route — which enables gas imports to Ukraine via Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Moldova — became operational thanks to previous efforts by the Ukrainian government.

A new joint booking product introduced by the Energy Ministry and the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine helped cut transportation costs via the corridor by 25%, creating fresh opportunities to diversify supply sources and attract European traders to use Ukrainian underground gas storage, the ministry said.

“The Trans-Balkan corridor expands Ukraine’s access to gas from southern routes and allows purchases from new exporting countries,” Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said. “It also offers attractive conditions for European traders to utilize our storage capacities.”

Bookings for the Trans-Balkan corridor became available starting in June, and market demand is steadily increasing. Guaranteed capacity was set at 7 million cubic metres per day by the end of 2024, with plans to raise it to 11.5 million cubic metres per day in 2025, the ministry added.

Ukraine has also launched imports of Azerbaijani gas through the Trans-Balkan route for the first time.

Naftogaz Group signed an initial agreement with SOCAR Energy Ukraine, part of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, for pilot deliveries of Azerbaijani gas via the Bulgaria–Romania–Ukraine corridor.

“The supply volume is small, but it is a strategically important step toward long-term cooperation and further diversification of sources,” said Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretskyi.

SOCAR Energy Ukraine confirmed that the pilot supply agreement was signed on July 24, adding: “The gas will be transported via Bulgaria. This marks the first time Azerbaijani-origin gas is being delivered to Ukraine.”