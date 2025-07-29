Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye agree to strengthen strategic partnership

Kazakhstan Materials 29 July 2025 19:16 (UTC +04:00)
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye agree to strengthen strategic partnership
Photo: Akorda

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 29. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan held high-level talks focused on expanding the strategic partnership between the two countries, Trend reports via Akorda.

During the convening, the executives deliberated on a comprehensive spectrum of matters, with a pronounced focus on optimizing trade dynamics, economic synergies, investment strategies, cultural exchanges, and humanitarian initiatives. Both parties reiterated their dedication to enhancing intergovernmental relations across a spectrum of domains.

President Tokayev expressed his gratitude to his Turkish counterpart for the generous reception afforded throughout the diplomatic engagement. In a strategic maneuver, President Erdogan articulated his unwavering commitment to enhance the Kazakhstan-Türkiye bilateral framework, underscoring mutual interests and the historical continuum of collaborative engagement.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more