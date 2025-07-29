Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye agree to strengthen strategic partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 29. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan held high-level talks focused on expanding the strategic partnership between the two countries, Trend reports via Akorda.

During the convening, the executives deliberated on a comprehensive spectrum of matters, with a pronounced focus on optimizing trade dynamics, economic synergies, investment strategies, cultural exchanges, and humanitarian initiatives. Both parties reiterated their dedication to enhancing intergovernmental relations across a spectrum of domains.



President Tokayev expressed his gratitude to his Turkish counterpart for the generous reception afforded throughout the diplomatic engagement. In a strategic maneuver, President Erdogan articulated his unwavering commitment to enhance the Kazakhstan-Türkiye bilateral framework, underscoring mutual interests and the historical continuum of collaborative engagement.

