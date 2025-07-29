Global parliament speakers debate on final document of 6th World Conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, participated in the final meeting of the Preparatory Committee for the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, held on July 29 in Geneva, Switzerland, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The session was opened by Tulia Ackson, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), who introduced the agenda and highlighted the wide participation in the upcoming conference, which includes 120 delegations and parliamentary speakers from 102 countries.

The meeting featured an exchange of views on the preparatory efforts for the Sixth World Conference, the report of the committee’s previous session, adoption of the final document of the conference, and other organizational matters.

Meanwhile, the meeting was attended by the speakers of parliaments elected as members of the committee from the geographical groups of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel