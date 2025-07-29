Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Global cryptocurrency market unveils its latest valuation insights

Economy Materials 29 July 2025 14:38 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29.​ The latest scoop from the worldwide cryptocurrency scene has been revealed.

Data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has decreased by 0.05 percent in the last 24 hours, to $118,704.

In the same boat, Ethereum's value declined by 0.62 percent over the past 24 hours, landing at $3,864.

Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours:

Name

Value (USD)

Change in the last week, %

Bitcoin

118,704.5

-0.05 percent

Ethereum

3,863.72

-0.62 percent

Tether USDt

1.0000

-0.02 percent

XRP

3.1519

-2.69 percent

Solana

184.055

-4.27 percent

BNB

831.00

-1.89 percent

USDC

1.0000

+0.01 percent

Dogecoin

0.228096

-5.48 percent

Cardano

0.7990

-3.64 percent

TRON

0.340403

+5.26 percent

Hyperliquid

44.7867

+0.37 percent

Hedera

0.27300

-3.78 percent

Toncoin

3.2516

-4.16 percent

Bitcoin Cash

570.77

-2.67 percent

UNUS SED LEO

8.9467

-0.02 percent

Stellar

0.42724

-2.80 percent

Shiba Inu

0.00001340

-5.09 percent

Sui

3.9285

-7.22 percent

Litecoin

109.26

-3.96 percent

Polkadot

3.998

-5.82 percent

