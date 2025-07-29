Global cryptocurrency market unveils its latest valuation insights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29.​ The latest scoop from the worldwide cryptocurrency scene has been revealed.

Data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has decreased by 0.05 percent in the last 24 hours, to $118,704.

In the same boat, Ethereum's value declined by 0.62 percent over the past 24 hours, landing at $3,864.

Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours:

Name Value (USD) Change in the last week, % Bitcoin 118,704.5 -0.05 percent Ethereum 3,863.72 -0.62 percent Tether USDt 1.0000 -0.02 percent XRP 3.1519 -2.69 percent Solana 184.055 -4.27 percent BNB 831.00 -1.89 percent USDC 1.0000 +0.01 percent Dogecoin 0.228096 -5.48 percent Cardano 0.7990 -3.64 percent TRON 0.340403 +5.26 percent Hyperliquid 44.7867 +0.37 percent Hedera 0.27300 -3.78 percent Toncoin 3.2516 -4.16 percent Bitcoin Cash 570.77 -2.67 percent UNUS SED LEO 8.9467 -0.02 percent Stellar 0.42724 -2.80 percent Shiba Inu 0.00001340 -5.09 percent Sui 3.9285 -7.22 percent Litecoin 109.26 -3.96 percent Polkadot 3.998 -5.82 percent

