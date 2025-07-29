Global cryptocurrency market unveils its latest valuation insights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The latest scoop from the worldwide cryptocurrency scene has been revealed.
Data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has decreased by 0.05 percent in the last 24 hours, to $118,704.
In the same boat, Ethereum's value declined by 0.62 percent over the past 24 hours, landing at $3,864.
Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours:
|
Name
|
Value (USD)
|
Change in the last week, %
|
Bitcoin
|
118,704.5
|
-0.05 percent
|
Ethereum
|
3,863.72
|
-0.62 percent
|
Tether USDt
|
1.0000
|
-0.02 percent
|
XRP
|
3.1519
|
-2.69 percent
|
Solana
|
184.055
|
-4.27 percent
|
BNB
|
831.00
|
-1.89 percent
|
USDC
|
1.0000
|
+0.01 percent
|
Dogecoin
|
0.228096
|
-5.48 percent
|
Cardano
|
0.7990
|
-3.64 percent
|
TRON
|
0.340403
|
+5.26 percent
|
Hyperliquid
|
44.7867
|
+0.37 percent
|
Hedera
|
0.27300
|
-3.78 percent
|
Toncoin
|
3.2516
|
-4.16 percent
|
Bitcoin Cash
|
570.77
|
-2.67 percent
|
UNUS SED LEO
|
8.9467
|
-0.02 percent
|
Stellar
|
0.42724
|
-2.80 percent
|
Shiba Inu
|
0.00001340
|
-5.09 percent
|
Sui
|
3.9285
|
-7.22 percent
|
Litecoin
|
109.26
|
-3.96 percent
|
Polkadot
|
3.998
|
-5.82 percent
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel