Azerbaijan reports growth in national payment systems for June 2025

In June, the volume of transactions through Azerbaijan’s key payment systems showed mixed dynamics. While the Real-Time Gross Settlement System (AZIPS) and the Instant Payment System (IPS) recorded notable growth, the Low-Value Payment Clearing and Settlement System (LVPCSS) saw both volume and quantity decline compared to the same month last year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register