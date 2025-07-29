Bulgarian military steps in to contain forest infernos

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Service members from the Bulgarian Land Forces and Air Force, equipped with specialized equipment, are participating today in extinguishing large forest fires in the regions of Blagoevgrad, Haskovo, and Yambol, Trend reports.

In the Blagoevgrad region, a Cougar helicopter from the 24th Air Base joined aerial firefighting efforts over a major forest fire near the village of Ilindentsi, Strumyani Municipality. On the ground, in coordination with the Regional Fire Safety and Civil Protection Service, 23 military personnel from the 3rd Mechanized Battalion of the 3rd Brigade Command are also engaged, led by Senior Lieutenant Yordan Petrov.

In the Yambol region, a Mi-17 helicopter from the 24th Air Base was deployed to battle the fire in the areas surrounding the villages of Lesovo and Melnitsa, Elhovo Municipality. Additionally, 20 service members with 6 specialized vehicles from the 42nd Mechanized Battalion of the 2nd Tundzha Mechanized Brigade are working to suppress the fire in the “Bakadjik” area, Tundzha Municipality, under the command of Senior Lieutenant Vasil Todorov.

In the Haskovo region, 23 service members with 6 specialized vehicles from the 31st Mechanized Battalion of the 2nd Tundzha Mechanized Brigade, led by Senior Lieutenant Ivan Stanoev, are combating a fire burning near the village of Srem, Topolovgrad Municipality.

A total of 66 service members with specialized equipment from Land Forces units are deployed on the ground today.