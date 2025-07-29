EBRD updates on Central Asia 2040 strategy and regional integration (Exclusive)
Photo: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
At its Annual Meeting in May 2025, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Board of Governors approved the Bank’s new Strategic and Capital Framework (SCF) for the next five years, setting clear priorities for its activities in Central Asia and beyond.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy