EBRD updates on Central Asia 2040 strategy and regional integration (Exclusive)

Photo: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

At its Annual Meeting in May 2025, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Board of Governors approved the Bank’s new Strategic and Capital Framework (SCF) for the next five years, setting clear priorities for its activities in Central Asia and beyond.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register