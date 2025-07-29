Azerbaijan powers up business loans to drive transportation development
As of July 1, 2025, Azerbaijani banks had issued 1.59 billion manat ($937 million) in business loans to the transport sector. While the loan volume dipped slightly from the previous month, it showed strong annual growth compared to July 2024.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy