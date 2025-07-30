Sahiba Gafarova meets speaker of chamber of deputies of Brazil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. The Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has held a meeting with Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Federative Republic of Brazil Hugo Motta in the course of her working visit to the Swiss Confederation, Trend reports.

It was remarked at the meeting that, notwithstanding the geographical distance between our countries, there are opportunities at hand for the further expansion of the ties on both the bilateral and multilateral levels. It was further said that 2023 had marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries and that, alongside the existing high-level relations between our states, good connections have also been built between the two parliaments.

As the discussion continued, it was stated that the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament provides an excellent opportunity to exchange views on matters of common interest to legislative assemblies; the importance of co-operation within such significant international platforms was underscored. Contentment was then voiced with the close liaisons between the parliamentary friendship groups of both countries, which linkage contributes to the broadening of inter-parliamentary co-operation. The meetings held and the political dialogue conducted serve to deepen the ties between the legislatures. Furthermore, the necessity of inter-parliamentary co-operation in addressing the challenges existing in the contemporary world jointly was reaffirmed as the conversation went on.

Then, it was said at the meeting that the COP30 will be held in Brazil; the successful hosting of the COP29 by Azerbaijan last year was highlighted, too. The Speakers stated that members of the Brazilian delegation who had visited Azerbaijan for that significant global event had expressed satisfaction with the hospitality of the Azerbaijani people and the high level of organisation the event had manifested. The Parliamentary Meeting organised in conjunction by the Milli Majlis and the Inter-Parliamentary Union on the margins of the COP29 went successfully and the discussions held at it covered the exchange of experience and opportunities for co-operation in arranging the Parliamentary Conference to be held on the sidelines of the COP30 in Brazil.

The meeting also saw an exchange of views on other matters of shared interest.